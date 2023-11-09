Airtel’s Communication and Cloud Solutions Showcased at IMC2023



Bharti Airtel showcased an array of solutions, products, and services at the India Mobile Congress 2023, catering to the diverse needs and use cases of users and businesses. These offerings leverage Airtel's infrastructure and technology, developed over the years. TelecomTalk has already discussed a few solutions and innovations that Airtel showcased at IMC 2023.

Additionally, Airtel presented other critical communication and cloud solutions, which we'll explore in this story. TelecomTalk also covered the first look at the upgraded Xstream AirFiber solution from the event in a previous story. Now, let's delve into the other solutions that Airtel showcased









Solution for Critical Scenarios

Uninterrupted communication across terrains and locations is pivotal for ensuring the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of operations in the field of emergency response. In such scenarios, a communication device that supports 4G/5G networks is crucial for secure and wireless communication, spanning long distances in remote areas, said Airtel.

Airtel and Athonet have partnered to introduce a first-of-its-kind backpack device, enabling personnel to communicate in critical situations. Airtel Private 5G ensures that first responders can act promptly under all conditions by staying connected and securely transmitting real-time critical information.

Customer Engagement

Airtel said it offers a suite of solutions to empower businesses with customer engagement through Voice, SMS, and WhatsApp channels. By leveraging the power of telecom, Airtel asserts that businesses can reach their target audience with secure and scalable solutions to accelerate growth. Airtel's Customer Engagement solutions include Airtel IQ Reach, Airtel IQ SMS with Spam Shield, Airtel IQ Operator Connect, and Airtel IQ Dialogue.

Industrial Communication

Airtel also showcased smart platforms for industrial communication under the themes "Reimagining Manufacturing," enabling digitalization with Edge Compute powered by Airtel's private 5G, and "Reimagining Mining," making mining safer and more efficient powered by Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel and Ericsson joined hands to equip mining workers with a "smart hat" powered by GPS and Push-to-Talk (PTT) technology. This solution is said to accelerate timely evacuation during unforeseen events.

Cloud Solution

Airtel showcased how Airtel Cloud is unlocking digital education for every Indian. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Airtel's Cloud platform is powering the National EdTech platform, DIKSHA, leveraging the power of Airtel CDN technology to reduce video playback failures and shorten lead times for faster access. This, in turn, makes education engaging via AR/VR.

Airtel showcased how all of its digital infrastructure, individually or in a combined manner, is driving innovation and improving aspects for consumers and businesses through its products and solutions.