Bharti Airtel to Power India’s DIKSHA Platform with Cloud and CDN Solutions

Bharti Airtel has announced securing the Cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to empower DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), the country's national platform for open education digital content. Under the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, DIC selected Airtel as its trusted partner to manage DIKSHA's online platforms, including its mobile application and website.

Airtel selected as DIKSHA's Cloud and CDN partner

With this mandate, Airtel will leverage its cloud infrastructure to ensure seamless access to DIKSHA's educational content in multiple Indian languages. The partnership aims to facilitate easy enrollment for students across the country, including remote areas. Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. Airtel Cloud will also oversee the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and provide managed services alongside CDN solutions.

Seamless access to educational content for students across India

DIKSHA offers over 9300 courses in over 35 Indian languages and has witnessed remarkable usage with over 50 billion learning sessions and over 60 billion minutes of usage by students. Airtel says they are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to strengthen this crucial education infrastructure and enhance its accessibility to millions of children across the country using our advanced cloud and CDN services.

Airtel Cloud Services

Airtel Cloud, a division of Airtel Business, is India's leading ICT services provider, catering to enterprises, governments, carriers, and small and medium businesses. With a comprehensive portfolio encompassing connectivity, data center services, security and cloud solutions, Airtel Cloud facilitates enterprises' digital transformation journey by leveraging private, public, and Edge cloud technologies.

DIKSHA Platform

DIKSHA, launched in 2017, falls under the purview of the Digital India Corporation, which focuses on improving the common man's standard of living by harnessing the benefits of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). DIKSHA's objective is to provide free access to quality e-content, including e-textbooks and audiobooks, for teachers and learners nationwide. The platform has amassed over 5700 crore minutes of learning and achieved an 82 percent enrollment and course completion rate for its 7,200 courses.

The collaboration between Airtel and DIC signifies a significant step forward in enhancing digital education infrastructure in India, enabling widespread access to educational resources for students across the country.