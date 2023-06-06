iOS 17: Take a Look at the Cool New Things

Apple has been an excellent company in rolling out new operating system versions over the years. This is because of its zeal to keep things simple but innovative. On day 1 of the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced the iOS 17. This is the latest operating system for iPhones that is likely going to start rolling out post the launch of the iPhone 15 series. There are many cool changes that Apple has made to the iOS 17. All the added functionalities and features would help a consumer get the most out of his/her iPhone. Android needs a lot of catching up to do here.

Let's see what's new and cool with iOS 17.

New and Cool Things About iOS 17

1) Update to the Phone App:

There is a big update to the phone app provided by Apple. You can now set Contact Posters for individual contacts. It will be a new way to engage with a call. The best thing? It is also available for third-party apps.

Live Voicemail is yet another addition to the phone app. It will give users the ability to see real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail. It would also provide the user with an opportunity to pick up the call as the caller is leaving a message.

2) FaceTime Gets Audio and Video Messages:

FaceTime will now let users send audio and video messages to their contacts. Further, there will be more reactions, such as hearts, balloons, fireworks and more, for users to get more expressive with FaceTime.

Apple has also extended the support for FaceTime to Apple TV 4K. It is powered by Continuity Camera.

3) Messages App:

The Messages app has received all new stickers with iOS 17. Users can also create Live Stickers. A new catch-up arrow will be visible to you so that you can understand the exact point where you left off the conversation before. Also, when sending an audio message, it will be transcribed so that the receiver can understand it easily.

The Messages app has also got an important new feature called Check-In. It is a feature meant for users to notify their family members or friends that they have made it to their destination safely.

4) NameDrop:

NameDrop is just like AirDrop. It is meant for users to be able to conveniently share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together or by bringing an iPhone and Apple Watch together. Apple said that with the same gesture, users can also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music.

5) StandBy:

StandBy is a new feature added to the iPhones with iOS 17. It will give users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance. Basically, your iPhone can now be turned into a clock. Also, given that it supports Siri, it can do a lot more for you if you just put it in the StandBy mode and do other work. With the iPhone 14 Pro models, the StandBy is always available because of AoD (Always on Display) support. For other devices, it is very easy to bring up.

6) New Journal App:

Apple is bringing a new Journal app. It will let users reflect on their day/life and practice processing their emotions, and record memories through journaling.

7) Health App Brings Mental Health Features:

The Health app has got new features to support mental health features. Users will be able to log their moods and momentary emotions with this new feature.

8) AirPods:

AirPods have received new updates. This includes Adaptive Audio, Personalised Volume, and Conversation Awareness. This will redefine the personal audio experience for users.

There are, of course, more updates available, but these are some of the major ones and seem really cool.