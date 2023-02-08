Airtel and Vultr Join Forces to Offer Cloud Solutions to Indian Enterprises

Bharti Airtel, India's leading communications solutions provider, and Vultr, the world's largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to Indian Enterprises. Bharti Airtel will offer its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space, Vultr's extensive suite of cloud solutions. This will grant them unrivalled global reach and a cost-performance advantage for creating, testing, and executing challenging cloud workloads.

Airtel's state-of-the-art data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR will host the cloud solutions, allowing companies to scale their digital operations globally. Enterprises of all sizes and sectors can now utilize advanced cloud technologies to speed up digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize their return on global cloud investments. They can also benefit from simple and transparent pricing to prevent unexpected billing, Vultr said in its release.

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO of Enterprise, Airtel Business said, "Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers."

J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr said, "Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data center locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel's unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success.

Airtel to bundle Vultr's Services in its Enterprise Solutions

Bharti Airtel will offer all of Vultr's services as a part of its enterprise solutions, and these include - Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, as well as Cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

Airtel 5G Plus

With Airtel 5G Plus rollouts happening rapidly, Airtel can add 5G-specific offerings and further boost its existing Enterprise offerings. With the most recent 5G launch in Odisha, Airtel 5G Plus services are available in 83 cities.