atNorth Acquires Two Data Centres in Finland From Advania

atNorth, the leading pan-Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire two data center facilities in Finland from Advania. This acquisition will fuel atNorth's expansion in the Nordic Region.

atNorth's decarbonizing platform powers the world's largest organizations, delivering environmentally responsible, power-efficient, cost-optimized, and high-performance computing solutions as a service for high-density, data-heavy IT workloads.

atNorth Takes Control of Two Data Centers

atNorth will take control of two data centers by acquiring the operations and management from Advania, ensuring that the facilities continue to run smoothly and serve existing customers at a high level. The facilities will be added to atNorth's expanding portfolio of data center solutions in the Nordic region. An experienced team of atNorth data center experts will oversee the transition to guarantee a seamless operation and service without interruption.

Eyjolfur Magnus Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth, says: "We are happy to launch atNorth's operations in Finland. It is a part of our growth strategy to grow and expand our services sustainably and strategically across the Nordics. As organizations increasingly move IT workloads to the Nordics, the investment into this region is critical for atNorth to continue to support our customers in a sustainable, efficient manner."

"We are proud to invest into the region and Finnish data center industry with this acquisition, as we prepare to expand further into the region. Our presence in Finland will align our vision to grow our Nordics footprint and vision to become the go-to decarbonization platform for today and tomorrow's global organizations."

Finnish State Treasury has announced the objective of the country to become the world's first fossil-free welfare society and to be climate neutral by 2035.

Reason for Partnership

According to Atte Kekkonen, CEO of Advania Finland, "An important reason to establish a partnership with atNorth in Finland is their dedicated focus to deliver high quality and sustainable services. We appreciate teaming up with companies with the same customer focus and quality mindset as ourselves."

Finland is a leader in digitalization and a major technology hub, making it a desirable foreign direct investment market. In addition, Finland is a pioneer in the development of renewable energy technologies and places a high priority on sustainability, which aligns with atNorth's sustainable IT focus across the whole of the business.