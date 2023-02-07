Amsterdam Internet Volume Doubles in Four Years: AMS-IX

Internet traffic in Amsterdam has doubled in just four years to 29.39 Exabytes (EB), according to AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange). AMS-IX is a neutral and independent internet exchange point (IXP) based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is one of the largest IXPs in the world, providing a platform for the exchange of internet traffic between networks. In 2018 Internet volume of the exchange was 14.12 Exabytes, meaning the amount of data exchanged on the platform more than doubled in four years.

Highest peak traffic measured on AMS-IX

AMS-IX CEO Peter van Burgel said, "Internet growth at our Exchanges is a sign of the ever-growing use of digital services and devices in society in general and the importance of AMS-IX as a vital part of the digital gateway to Europe.

Especially during the pandemic years, the Internet usage surged, which resulted in significant growth on the platform."

According to him, 11.6 Tbps was the highest peak traffic recorded on the Amsterdam internet exchange in 2022.

According to AMS-IX, there are now 889 networks connected to the Amsterdam exchange, 38% of which are AMS-IX association members. Most connected networks still connect to the platform using 10 gigabit Ethernet ports, but the number of Active 100 GE ports is growing significantly, increasing by 19% in one year from 360 in 2021 to 428 in 2022.

Rise in the Global Roaming Exchange services

According to AMS-IX, there is a considerable increase in demand for international roaming exchange services with the increase in mobile data usage. As a result, peak traffic on the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX) increased by 52% from the previous year to 312 Gbps in 2022.

AMS-IX is expanding its footprint of Internet Exchanges outside the Netherlands also. Last year, the organization established new internet exchanges in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cairo, Singapore, and Cairo. According to AMS-IX, seven networks are already connecting to the Singapore exchange. In addition, the exchanges in Manama and Hong Kong reached new traffic peaks in 2022 – 465 Gbps and 88 Gbps, respectively. Furthermore, AMS-IX currently has over 60 reselling partners, which gives AMS-IX a footprint in 800 data centres in 64 countries.