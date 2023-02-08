Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi 13 Pro is soon going to launch in India. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of the device. Xiaomi said that it would launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro on February 26, 2023 in India. Xiaomo 13 Pro boasts of a camera that has been co-created with Leica.The event will begin at 9:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed through the official website of Xiaomi along with its Facebook, YouTube and Twitter handles. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the top of the line flagship smartphone from the company for 2023.

What's Special About Xiaomi 13 Pro?

Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a 6.73-inch 2K display with refresh rate support of up to 120Hz.

It comes with the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor for the 50MP primary camera at the rear. Paired with this, there's a 50MP telephoto sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

It packs a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. The device runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. Almost everything is known about the device, the only thing that is in the unknown is the price.

It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the device because OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 11 for a very competitive price.