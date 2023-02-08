Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 4 Cities of Odisha

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications provider, announced the introduction of its advanced 5G services in four new cities of Odisha. Now Bharti Airtel customers in Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Balasore can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services. The company's 5G services are already available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, and Puri, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Odisha to eight. Let's check out the areas where Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the newly launched cities.

Airtel 5G Plus Reaches New Cities in Odisha

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Anugul

Angul is known for its rich cultural and historical heritage, with several ancient temples and monuments, such as the Siddheswar Temple and the Tarini Temple. The city is also a hub of industry and commerce, with a thriving manufacturing sector and several large and small-scale businesses.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Anugul: Similipada, Hulursingha, Tamrit Colony, Giranga, Amalapada, Mishrapada, Lingarajodi, Anugul Railway Station, Khandasar, Khalari, Pragati Nagar, Susuda, and Karadagadia.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Sambalpur

Sambalpur is known for its rich cultural heritage and history, with several ancient temples and monuments, such as the Lingaraj Temple and the Samaleswari Temple. The city is also famous for its handicrafts, such as its Sambalpuri saris and textiles.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Sambalpur: Sakhipada, Ainthapali, Motijharan, Barpalli Chowk (Bareipali), Naksapali, Dhanakuda, Remed, City Station, and Budharaja.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Berhampur

Berhampur is known for its rich cultural and historical heritage, with several ancient temples and monuments, including Gopalpur Beach. The city is also famous for its handicrafts, such as the Berhampuri Patta Chitra and the Berhampuri Ikat textiles.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Berhampur: Gosani Nuagaon, Baidyanathpur, Stadium area, Gandhinagar, Sriramnagar, Gajapati Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Ankuli, Panchasila Nagar, Panda Colony, and Khodasing.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Balasore

Balasore is known for its rich cultural and historical heritage, with several ancient temples and monuments, such as the Jagannath Temple and the Baneswar Shiva Temple. The city is also famous for its handicrafts, such as the Balasore Patta Chitra paintings.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Balasore: Rani Patna, Mallikashpur, Sutei, Balia, Angargadia, Sunhat, Samalpur, Satyanagar, Jujestipur Patna, and Laxminarayan Nagar.

Bharti Airtel plans to expand its network in the coming days, making its 5G Plus services accessible in multiple locations within these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in four cities of Odisha, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 83. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

