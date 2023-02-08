Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 3 Cities of Gujarat

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of 5G Plus services in three cities of Gujarat. Airtel customers in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities of Gujarat can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Bharti Airtel's 5G services are already live in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Gujarat to five. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in these three new cities.

Airtel 5G Plus New Locations in Gujarat

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Surat

Surat is a major hub of the country's diamond and textile industries. In addition, the city is known for its historical sites, such as the Dutch Gardens and the Surat Castle, as well as its beautiful beaches, such as Dumas Beach and Suvali Beach. The city is also famous for its food.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Surat: Mota Varachha, Katargam, Dabholi, Parvat Patiya, New Dindoli, Bhestan, Vadod Road, Pandesara, and Vesu VIP Road.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Vadodara

Vadodara (Baroda) is known for its historical palaces and monuments. The city is also famous for its cultural events held annually.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Vadodara: Sayaji Baug, Nizampura, Alkapuri, Sevasi, New VIP Road, Waghodia road, Chhani, Bajwa, Gorwa, Raopura and Manjalpur.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Rajkot

Rajkot is famous for its handicrafts, such as wood carving and tie-dye textiles. Additionally, Rajkot is a major centre of commerce and industry, with a thriving small and medium-sized enterprise sector and a number of large corporations.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Rajkot: Madhapar, Raiya road, Nava Thorala, Bhaktinagar, Mavdi, Kothariya, P&T Colony and Old Jakatnaka.

Airtel plans to expand its network in the future, making its 5G Plus services accessible in multiple locations within these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in three cities of Gujarat, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 79. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in two cities in Chhattisgarh. With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, Airtel customers can enjoy superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.