Airtel and Vultr are Helping Indian Businesses with Cloud Services Demands

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has a B2B unit called Airtel Business which focuses on helping enterprises (small, medium and large) with their digital journey. In partnership with Vultr, Airtel is now offering Indian businesses cloud services. Vultr is an independent and globally recognised infrastructure cloud platform and serves over 1.5 million customers in 185 countries. With Vultr, the complexity of the big tech clouds goes out of the way, ensuring the businesses can operate as smoothly as possible.

Read More - Airtel Business Revenues to Grow as Demand for 5G Led Enterprise Services Increase

Why Airtel and Vultr are a Good Choice for Indian Enterprises?

Airtel has partnered with Vultr, and it now offers Indian customers the cloud platform capability of Vultr. All the data of the customers is hosted in the data centers owned by Airtel Nxtra. There's a 24x7 support team in place to help enterprises with any queries or issues. One of the biggest advantages of choosing the services of Airtel and Vultr is that all of your data is hosted locally. Airtel also says that it delivers a simple, powerful API and a user-centric UI to enable ease of use for customers.

Airtel offers a transparent and predictable pricing model for the services so that the customer doesn't feel cheated. One other big advantage is the rapid deployment of services. Airtel says that it can set up the service within 60 seconds for customers.

Read More - Airtel Business to Power 200,000 Smart Meters with IoT Solution

What do Airtel and Vultr Offer to Customers?

Under the offerings, Airtel has mentioned three things: Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, and Bare Metal. For Cloud Compute, here's what enterprises should know.

a) Cloud Compute:

Airtel says that its cloud compute services are delivered with high performance at a low price. The service starts at just $5/month, with an optional upgrade to NVMe SSD.

Further, Airtel says that as soon as the enterprise clicks deploy, the Vultr cloud orchestration takes over and spins up the enterprise's instance on its desired data center.

b) Cloud GPU:

Airtel promises two things with the Cloud GPU services - a) industry-leading support for high-performance computing and b) breakthrough GPU virtualisation.

c) Bare Metal:

Enterprises get dedicated performance as the server hardware is 100% for the enterprise that's choosing the service, and there will be zero shared resources. Enterprises won't have to worry about metered CPUs and IOPS resource limits. Enterprises would also have direct access to all the server resources without any virtualisation layer.

Airtel and Vultr are here to help Indian business modernise their business operations by adopting cloud.