GTPL Broadband Transforms Its Network With Alepo AAA Solution

GTPL Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway and the sixth-largest private broadband player in India, has partnered with Alepo, a global digital enablement expert, to modernize its Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) and policy infrastructure. With this transformation, GTPL will be able to introduce modern and advanced high-speed internet plans with growing customer needs.

Broadband Usage Surges

The demand for home broadband has seen a surge due to the reasons caused by the pandemic. Hence, the need for high-quality internet in urban areas and the internet market growth in rural and underserved regions in India has accelerated, leading to an increase in subscribers and demand for GTPL. As a result, GTPL decided to replace its legacy system with Alepo's AAA Solution.

GTPL Customers to Benefit

The network transformation project will benefit GTPL's customers across India, including the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana and in all the areas that GTPL plans to expand.

Alepo's AAA Transformation Solution

As part of the Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) Transformation, Alepo is deploying its Broadband AAA solution, which includes its NFV-compliant AAA Server, EMS, and consolidated RADIUS Server for authentication and accounting of the operator's broadband services. The deployment of this solution and upgradation enables enhanced automation, improves network performance and reliability, and provides a vendor-agnostic system to accommodate the operator's existing infrastructure and services.

Support Provided by Alepo

As part of the Solution, Alepo will also provide 24x7x365 technical support through its Global Technical Assistance Center (GTAC), ensuring that GTPL can seamlessly introduce new plans, promotions, and offers and gain Business Intelligence (BI) insights to take data-driven business decisions and provide more user-centric plans to customers.

"As we work towards bridging the digital divide in several parts of India, our partnership with Alepo enables us to accelerate broadband growth while driving ROI. Alepo's Broadband AAA solution and their ongoing technical support empowers us with a platform that can support our network as it grows. We are especially pleased with Alepo's collaborative approach that will enable us to implement functionalities in the future using our existing software to keep up with changing market dynamics," said Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway.

Basharat Ashai, Associate Vice President Client Relations, Alepo, said, "As an industry-leading AAA expert, Alepo's solution provides a future-ready platform that ensures GTPL will be able to accommodate new market demands as they arise. The solution is highly scalable, supporting the operator's growing subscriber base and ever-increasing data traffic while ensuring network performance remains high. We are pleased to partner with GTPL and are fully aligned with their shared goal of offering high-speed fiber broadband services to each household."

Post-deployment and upgradation, the Broadband player can introduce a range of offerings, including speed, volume, and validity-based unlimited plans, limited usage plans with speed and validity caps and monthly FUP plans. This enables GTPL to seamlessly provision offerings within a short time, thus making the ISP react to market dynamics and offers from the competition. In addition, Alepo's future-proof AAA Server will ensure that the broadband service provider can easily and rapidly configure, launch, and manage new plans as per the market dynamics.