WhatsApp Users to Get a New Way to Block People for Good

This feature would be only there to block users who are not on the contact list. So if you get a message from any unknown or untrusted contact, you will soon be able to block them via notifications directly. 

  WhatsApp, a leading online texting platform used by several hundred million users across the globe, is working to bring a new way to block other people.
  The new way through which WhatsApp is reportedly working to enable users to block others is through notifications.
  The new feature to block others is simply aimed at allowing users to save time and block the person without opening the conversation.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a leading online texting platform used by several hundred million users across the globe, is working to bring a new way to block other people. Blocked users can't send text messages or see the profile picture of the person who has blocked them. The new way through which WhatsApp is reportedly working to enable users to block others is through notifications. Yes, you read that right. Very soon, you might be able to block people directly via notifications. You don't even need to open their chats or the app anymore.

However, WABetaInfo said that this feature would be only there to block users who are not on the contact list. So if you get a message from any unknown or untrusted contact, you will soon be able to block them via notifications directly.

The feature is currently in the works and has not been rolled out for the application yet. But the report added that in the upcoming update, the new "shortcut" to block others on the platform would be released.

The new feature to block others is simply aimed at allowing users to save time and block the person without opening the conversation. Blocking unknown and unwanted contacts would become much faster and more convenient for everyone using WhatsApp.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

