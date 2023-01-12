ACT Fibernet Now Offering Netflix at No Extra Cost with Broadband Plans

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • ACT Fibernet, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India, has just announced its partnership with Netflix.
  • From now on, ACT Fibernet users on select long-term plans will get access to Netflix Basic at no additional cost.
  • The 6-month plan starts at Rs 799 in Delhi and Rs 820 in Chennai.

ACT Fibernet, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India, has just announced its partnership with Netflix. From now on, ACT Fibernet users on select long-term plans will get access to Netflix Basic at no additional cost. ACT now becomes one of the select broadband ISPs in India that offers Netflix with its plans. Note that Airtel and Jio are already offering Netflix with their most expensive broadband plans. ACT offers its customers streaming bundles with which the benefit of Netflix will be given. These streaming bundles come with significant benefits. In case a user wants to upgrade from the Netflix Basic to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium subscription, the customer would only have to pay the differential amount. Take a look at the table below to see the plans with which Netflix would be bundled if the customer is taking them for the long term. For example, ACT Fibernet users on the 6-month plan in Hyderabad at Rs 799 have Netflix included. The 6-month plan starts at Rs 799 in Delhi and Rs 820 in Chennai.

ACT Broadband Plans with Netflix if Taken for Long-Term

ACT Fibernet users will have to go for at least a six months or ten months option to get a subscription to Netflix with their broadband plan. The Netflix Basic plan costs Rs 199 per month. This will be added to your broadband plan at no additional cost. With this, you can potentially save Rs 2400 every year in case you were subscribing to the Netflix Basic plan.

The other Netflix Plans, which are Netflix Standard and Netflix Premium, costs Rs 499 per month and Rs 649 per month. The Netflix Basic plan allows you to stream content on several devices, including a phone, tablet, computer and TV. You can stream all the content in 720p resolution with the Netflix Basic plan.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

