Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has silently added a new prepaid plan of Rs 35 for its prepaid customers. The plan is not visible on the website of the telco, but it is available for users who are recharging through the mobile app. The Airtel Rs 35 plan is a data-only voucher that will come with its own standalone validity and offer a boost to the data pack you already have. Since this is a data-only pack, you will not get other benefits except for data with this plan.

Airtel Rs 35 Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel's Rs 35 plan will come with a standalone validity of 2 days. It will offer a total of 2GB of data. This means that for each day of usage and for each GB of data, you are paying Rs 17.5. This is a costly price to pay for 2GB of data. However, if you are someone who regularly recharges with the Rs 19 plan of the telco, which comes with 1GB of data for 1 day, then this Rs 35 plan is slightly cheaper.

This Rs 35 plan could be a good option for Airtel users who want 2GB of data from their pack instead of 1GB or 3GB. The 3GB data pack from Airtel comes for Rs 58. Users who are currently latched to the 5G service of Airtel can use this data pack in case they have spent most of their daily data doing speed tests.

The plan should be updated on the official website of the telco soon. If you don't want this data voucher from Airtel, take a look at the other options that the telco offers.

Airtel Data Vouchers

The most affordable voucher comes for Rs 19 and offers 1GB of data for 1 day. Then you have the newly launched Rs 35 voucher explained above. The Rs 58 voucher offers 3GB of data and has the same validity as the base existing prepaid plan. Airtel had recently added a Rs 65 data voucher as well. With the Rs 65 data voucher, users get 4GB of data, and this plan also has the same validity as the existing prepaid plan.

After that, you get the Rs 98 plan. With this plan, users get 5GB of data, and its validity is the same as the existing plan. Then you get the slightly more expensive options for Rs 118, Rs 148, Rs 181, and Rs 301. With these four plans, users get 12GB of data, 15GB of data, 1GB of daily data, and 50GB of data. The Rs 181 plan has a standalone validity of 30 days, so with that plan, you get a total of 30GB of data.