OnePlus 11 Launch Event Tickets Announced: See Price and Details

OnePlus is soon going to launch the OnePlus 11 in India. The company is going to launch its flagship phone with other products, such as the OnePlus Buds Pro at the Cloud 11 event that is scheduled for February 7, 2023, in New Delhi. The launch will take place at the Indira Gandhi Arena, and it is open to the public as well. If you are a OnePlus fan, well, get excited because this is the first time OnePlus is doing a launch event in India after the lockdown. The company is now offering limited tickets to the launch event. Get all the details here.

OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Tickets: Price and How to Book

OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, at the Indira Gandhi Arena, in New Delhi. The tickets for the launch event have been launched for Rs 599 on PayTM Insider. But that's not all. In case you are a OnePlus fan who has been a part of the company's previous launch events, you have a chance to get your ticket at zero cost.

To get the ticket at zero cost from OnePlus, you will have to share a picture of the company's old event pass on Twitter using #IAmComingBack. OnePlus said that Red Cable Club members could avail of Prive coupon codes for 20 RedCoins and use these coupons to get a discount of Rs 200 on the tickets on PayTM Insider.

What will the OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Bring for Fans?

OnePlus Cloud 11 event will bring the latest OnePlus 11 to the market. The event attendees would be able to try out the latest array of OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, as part of the experience zones at the launch venue. All the attendees will get a hamper full of exclusive OnePlus merch vouchers. Further, 11 lucky attendees will also get a chance to win the OnePlus 11 5G device. Also, fans would be able to make an early purchase of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at the Cloud 11 launch event.