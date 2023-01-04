OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Launched in China

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in the China market. Most of the specifications of the OnePlus 11 5G, the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, were known. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a fresh refresh for premium audio product lovers, and it is promised to deliver a great sound experience to consumers. The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has an excellent display. Let's take a look at what the users will get with the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 5G.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 2K A+ fluid AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has used the new generation LTPO 3.0 panel that would reduce the power consumption of the display and deliver a great experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is promised to deliver a 35% faster CPU and 25% improved GPU performance with power efficiency. The device bundles up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of RAM.

OnePlus 11 5G has a triple-camera system at the rear with an IMX890 50MP primary sensor, an IMX709 32MP portrait sensor, and an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera system has been built in collaboration with Hasselblad to deliver more accurate colours. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

OnePlus 11 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Note that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G had support for 80W fast-charging. So this is an upgrade in the flagship department.

OnePlus 11 5G Price

OnePlus 11 5G has launched in three variants - 12GB+256GB, which is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 48,100), 16GB+256GB for CNY 4,399 (Rs 52,900) and 16GB+512GB for CNY 4,899 (Rs 58,900). The device will launch in India on February 7, 2023.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers a customised spatial audio experience to consumers. It has a high-precision six-axis IMU sensor for real-time tracking of the head movement. There is a 11mm driver inside the earbuds, along with a 6mm driver, which has been co-created with Dynaudio. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series is equipped with the industry-leading Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function that eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers up to 39 hours of music playback when kept with the case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are priced at CNY 899 (USD 130). Both OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus 11 5G will be available in China starting January 9, 2023.