Oppo Might Bring Hasselblad Branded Rear Camera after OnePlus

Oppo's flagship Find X6 series appears to be just around the corner. With reports pointing to an early 2023 release. The standard Find X6 and the more expensive Find X6 Pro should be offered by the company. However, these two might not be the only Oppo flagships to launch next year. According to tipper Digital Chat Station, the company is developing a new high-end smartphone that could have Hasselblad cameras.

Oppo Find X6 Series Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The rumoured device is reported to have a circular shaped back camera module with a primary sensor, a periscope portrait center-focus lens, and a video lens. There can be Hasselblad branding on the camera configuration. Although the phone's identity is currently unknown, the tipster suggested in the Weibo post's comment section that it might be a member of the Find X6 series. Oppo has not yet officially endorsed the creation of any new flagship models. Additionally, it is unknown what the phone's final model will be called. So, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.

It's anticipated that the Oppo Find X6 series, which includes the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, will launch officially next year.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is anticipated to power the Oppo Find X6, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may power the Pro version. According to rumours, the Oppo Find X6 Pro would have a 6.7-inch 2K E6 LTPO OLED display. With the new ColorOS skin on top, it might function on Android 13. The smartphone is rumoured to include 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage as possibilities. The Find X6 Pro, could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of the camera setup, the smartphone may include three back cameras, the most prominent of which is a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor.