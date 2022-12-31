India Rewind 2022: The Top OTT Shows We Saw This Year

The year 2022 is about to end, thanks to the OTT platforms that provided us with year-long entertainment through various modes such as smartphones or smart televisions. In addition, we have witnessed various series streaming on OTT platforms that became instant hits by touching viewers' hearts through small screens.

It's the time of the year we put forward the top OTT series of 2022. If you missed watching any, you could always take that chance to watch them this season.

1. Stranger Things

The drama, which takes place in 1980s Indiana, centres on a youthful group of friends who experience paranormal activity and government manoeuvres. They solve several astonishing puzzles as they look for solutions. There are numerous characters, just like in many other programs. However, the manner in which each character changes across the four seasons is incredible. You develop alongside them as you see them grow. Most people believe that Eleven is the "hero" of the series, but I prefer to believe that Dustin, Steve, Eddie, Max, Jim, Joyce, Robin, Nancy, Lucas, Will, Jonathan, and Mike are instead.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Ted Lasso

In the episode, Ted Lasso, an American football coach, is hired to run an English football club. Even though he lacks some information, his optimism and tenacity help the underdog team succeed. I think it is an excellent program if you want to learn more about leadership and how to bring a diverse group of people together.

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. Dream Home Makeover

In the interior design firm Studio McGee's Dream Home Makeover on Netflix, Shea and Syd McGee make significant changes to the living quarters of their clients. Whether clients want to redecorate a living room the whole family can enjoy or create an enchanted retreat in the bedroom, Studio McGee walks them through the process and helps them create a space that matches their needs and personality. Anyone who likes home remodelling and interior design will love this program.

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read: 5 Bollywood films that were popular on OTT this year

4. Fleabag

Recently, a total stranger who became a friend advised that I watch Fleabag on the train, and I have to admit that it is one of the best dark comedy shows. The character of Fleabag, a sarcastic woman, is the show's subject. She navigates London's love and life with no filter while attempting to deal with personal misfortunes. Fleabag addresses genuine human issues like betrayal and insecurity but does so in a style that can be mocked in a fictitious context.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Bold Type

The three millennial women, Jane, Kat, and Sutton, who connect over their jobs at Scarlet Magazine, are the episode's focus. The sitcom does address themes pertinent to the media industry, although the workplace culture depicted in the show is a little shinier than it is in reality. The final season of the comedy-drama series, which has five, was released last year.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Manifest

The show follows passengers aboard Flight 828 on their incredible voyage. To keep viewers interested, the showrunners carefully considered the script, drawing parallels and inserting twists at precisely the correct moments. As a result, the show's writing is excellent, with many clever passages interspersed with the extraordinary supernatural events that occur in the protagonists' lives.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Delhi Crime season 2

The second season of Delhi Crime is just as engrossing a masterpiece as the first, which expertly framed the story of the Nirbhaya Gang rape that rocked the country in 2012. Shefali Shah, a screen presence powerhouse, plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who leads an inquiry into four robbery-murders that occurred in an upscale Delhi neighbourhood. The caste system, the exploitation of minorities, widespread corruption, and terrible media trials form the basis of this season's narrative. It is a brutally accurate depiction of crime in the nation and how our police department is always overburdened. Additionally, it makes mention of the power struggle in India between the police and the political system and how standing up for what's right usually has a price.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Modern Love: Mumbai

Six fascinating but all-too-common tales of Mumbai residents. Mumbai is a city that supports the hustler lifestyle, and every one of us has a complex connection with it. It grants you freedom, wealth, and power, but it also steals your innocence and changes the way you think about love.

The tales in this collection are real and typical, chaotic yet lovely. The six filmmakers, six tales, and six views in the series all come together in the series' final episode. It explores a wide range of topics, going far beyond the conventional Bollywood understanding of love.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video