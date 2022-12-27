Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Details

The Indian market is anticipated to receive the Oppo Pad 2 and Oppo Watch 3 soon. While the smartwatch was launched in China earlier this year, the tablet has yet to make its official debut. The anticipated cost of the Oppo Pad 2 in India is mentioned in a report circulating online. The Oppo Watch 3's price has not yet been revealed.

Price and Launch details of Oppo Watch 3 and the Oppo Pad 2 in India

The Oppo Pad 2 and the Oppo Watch 3 may be introduced in India in March or the first half of April of next year, according to a 91Mobiles report citing information from tipster Mukul Sharma. Prior to the anticipated launch in India, Oppo may introduce the tablet in China.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the Oppo Pad 2 would retail for between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 when it is first released. Previously, the business had priced the Oppo Pad Air in India at Rs 16,999 for the entry-level 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

No information has been released on the Oppo Pad 2's specifications. As you may recall, the Oppo Pad's predecessor has an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. With up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC as its processor. An 8,360mAh battery with 33W rapid charging is built into this Oppo tablet.

The report doesn’t include information on the anticipated Oppo Watch 3 cost in India in addition to the tablet's specifications. Launched in China, this smartwatch has a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,000). With a resolution of 372x430 pixels, this smartwatch has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display. It has a 400mAh battery inside, which is rated to last for four days.