Galaxy S23 Display and Battery Details Surface Online

The introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to happen in the next two months. The three devices assumed to make up this 2023 flagship lineup from Samsung are the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. These devices have been the subject of several rumours and leaks. Recently, promotional pictures for the latter two phones appeared. Now a trustworthy tipper revealed a number of facts about the Galaxy S23 series. It is anticipated that the Galaxy S23 series will ship with One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13. Well, this is no surprise, and anyone could have guessed it.

Ahmed Qwaider (Twitter: @AhmedQwaider888), a tipster, said in a series of tweets that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may have a 200mAh battery capacity upgrade over their predecessors. Batteries of 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh are anticipated for these Samsung smartphones, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 is also rumoured to offer only 25W fast charging, similar to the Galaxy S22. Similar to the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S23+ is anticipated only to offer 45W fast charging. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to have a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging capabilities, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So no major charging upgrades (I hope that’s not the case in reality).

The tipster (via Gadgets360) also states that this time, the standard Galaxy S23 model would include a Super AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits. Previously, only the Plus and Ultra versions could achieve this degree of brightness. Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the same brightness settings as its predecessor, Qwaider claims that it will be sharper and brighter outside.

As mentioned above, One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, is rumoured to come pre-installed on the Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, it is anticipated that the cooling systems for this upcoming flagship series will be upgraded. These smartphones may also have 12MP front cameras with dual-pixel focusing.