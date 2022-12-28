Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Launched: Check Specs

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is the latest device launched by Redmi in the China market. In the Note 12 lineup, which also includes Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Discovery Edition models, it is the fourth device. The newest product sits between the Pro and Pro+ variants. Learn more about the smartphone's features.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Specifications

An AMOLED display measuring 6.67 inches with a punch hole is included on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. It supports HDR10+, has an FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and 900 nits of maximum brightness. On the back panel, a rectangular camera module is located, along with a fingerprint scanner that is side-mounted. Dolby Atmos-tuned twin stereo speakers are included in the smartphone.

There are three back cameras in the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. A 2MP macro device, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor make up the package. There is a front-facing 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. It has 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. For heat dissipation, there is a 12-layer cooling system. A 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging powers the gadget. Out of the box, it uses Android 13 with MIUI 14 as its operating system.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition also has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an X-Axis Linear Motor, and other features.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Price in China

There are three colour options for the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition: Shimmer Green, Time Blue, and Midnight Black. The smartphone's 6GB + 128GB configuration is available for RMB 1,699 (about $243). Priced at RMB 1,799 (about $258) and RMB 1,999 (about $287), respectively, are the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions.