Wi-Fi 6: Myths Addressed and Why You Should Switch Now

Now that Wi-Fi 6 has arrived, gadgets that enable it are beginning to appear on both offline and online store shelves. In terms of capacity and speed, Wi-Fi 6 is expected to deliver much better performance than Wi-Fi 5. However, other doubters contend that Wi-Fi 6 isn't quite ready for prime time and that we won't fully reap its rewards for years to come. The most recent wireless standard, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), was created to enhance the 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard now in use. The 4x connection capacity, greater data throughput, and quicker speeds of Wi-Fi 6 over earlier standards like Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) lead to improved performance. Because of this, Wi-Fi 6 is perfect for supporting smart homes with numerous connected devices, 4K and 8K streaming video, big file downloads and uploads, and gigabit internet speed tiers, providing you with a better Wi-Fi experience.

Myth 1: There aren’t many Wi-Fi 6 devices on the market

The newest and greatest smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 & Note 10 and the Apple iPhone 11, are all Wi-Fi 6 compatible today. Wi-Fi 6 is also widely supported by laptops using Intel's 10th-generation CPUs. Since industry pioneers like Samsung, Apple, and Intel have adopted Wi-Fi 6, you can anticipate that other top players in the market will see the advantages of the newest Wi-Fi technology and release products that support it.

Myth 2: Most devices will not work with Wi-Fi 6 routers

All Wi-Fi 5 and earlier Wi-Fi devices can be used with Wi-Fi 6 routers without any issues. While Wi-Fi 6 may not be available to you right away, you may ensure that your network is prepared for new devices as soon as possible.

Myth 3: Wi-Fi 6 is blazing fast, but only if you have 50+ devices connected

In a like-for-like comparison, Wi-Fi 6 speeds up even one device by 40% more than Wi-Fi 5 did. When paired with the appropriate Wi-Fi 6 router, one of the more recent laptops equipped with Intel's Gig+ technology will instantly quadruple the speeds.

Myth 4: There are no advantages of upgrading my router to Wi-Fi 6 right away

The best course of action is to keep your current router for the time being and update when necessary if it is still relatively fresh, isn't giving you any problems, and you are content with it. If your Wi-Fi is sluggish, you constantly adding more connected devices, and you haven't upgraded your router in a while, you might want to think about getting a Wi-Fi 6 router to help future-proof your house. Over the course of the past 20 years, NETGEAR has dominated the Wi-Fi market. The business offers the most avant-garde, trustworthy, and creative networking solutions. Being a pioneer, NETGEAR offers a variety of Wi-Fi 6 solutions that are among the top routers on the market and provide access to the most cutting-edge Wi-Fi.