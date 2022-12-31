Who doesn't like and enjoy music? Telcos in India bundle music offerings along with data packs, thanks to the evolving streaming technologies and wireless networks. We recently discussed Bharti Airtel's Wynk Music Premium Plans in our analysis. Reliance Jio also has a separate Music offering platform called JioSaavn, and the telco offers pro plans to its users. In this analysis, let's see how Airtel and Jio compete in the music segment offerings.

Airtel Wynk and JioSaavn Music Plan Offerings Compared

Airtel has around five Wynk Premium plans on offer for customers, whereas Jio has two JioSaavn Pro plans for customers. So, let's compare the two plans of Airtel and Jio.

Also Read: Airtel Bundles Massive Data Benefits With Wynk Premium Plans

Sl. No Telco Pack Duration MRP Benefit Data Benefit 1 Airtel Wynk Premium 1 Month 98 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music, Listen offline and More. 5 GB 2 Jio JioSaavn Pro 30 Days 99 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Jiotunes, Recommendations, Listen on Alexa and More, Offline, Downloads, Ad-free Music. 3 Airtel Wynk Premium 1 Year 301 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music, Listen offline and More. 50 GB 4 Jio JioSaavn Pro 365 Days 399 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Jiotunes, Recommendations, Listen on Alexa and More, Offline, Downloads, Ad-free Music.

Airtel's monthly music plan of Rs 98 offers customers Unlimited Streaming benefits along with 5 GB of Free Data, and Jio's monthly plan of Rs 99 offers Unlimited Streaming with no Data benefits included.

Airtel's yearly music plan of Rs 301 offers music lovers Unlimited Streaming bundled with a massive 50 GB of Data. In contrast, Jio's yearly plan, JioSaavn Pro, doesn't come with any bundled Data benefits.

Airtel Advantage

The data bundled with Airtel Wynk Premium plans can be utilized for any purpose, not just Wynk Music alone. So, for example, if you are in locations with 5G Plus availability, you can also consume the bundled data to experience 5G.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, and locations where Airtel 5G Plus is available in India on the page here.

First Month Wynk Premium Free for New Users

If you are a new user of Wynk - your first month is on Wynk, meaning Wynk Music offers first-month Premium benefits worth Rs 49 for free. The Premium Benefits include:

Download Unlimited Songs to listen offline

Ad-free music, podcasts, and live shows

Free unlimited online streaming

Exclusive made-for-you playlists and more.

Wynk Music Rewind

Just a few days before the end of the Year 2022, Wynk music recently announced Wynk Rewind. This personalized user experience features top artists, albums, songs, and playlists, heard by listeners throughout the year. To add more to the listening experience, Wynk also released top lists for India and across the states highlighting top songs, albums, playlists, and the most streamed artist on the platform. This feature helps you to identify the hit songs without having to take the hassle of doing it individually.

Also Read: Wynk Music at Top Rank in Music App Charts

Conclusion:

Let personalized music uplift your mood this holiday season with the top-ranked Music and Audio App in the Google Play Store. In addition, Airtel Wynk Premium plans bundled with Free Data benefits add more fun for music lovers to experience the joy. On the other hand, Jio's JioSaavn Pro Plans do not offer any Data benefits bundled with the plans, making Airtel Wynk offerings stand apart from the competition along with the advantage of being the leading app in the Music and Audio category.