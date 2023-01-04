Samsung Galaxy F04 Launched in India for Rs 7499

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F04 in India. The device has been listed on Flipkart and will go on its first sale in a couple of days. The highlight of the smartphone is the price that it is available in. After the launch of the very affordable POCO C50, this is yet another super-affordable 4G smartphone launched in India. Samsung Galaxy F04 packs a big battery and is powered by an entry-level MediaTek processor. It has a big display to enable users to watch their favourite content easily. Let's take a look at the entire specifications and price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will get 2 major OS updates in its lifetime. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM (including the RAM Plus feature) and 64GB of internal storage. Basically, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 8GB if there's 4GB of free internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy F04 will run on Android 12 out of the box. This means that the last update that this device will get will be Android 14. The 5000mAh battery inside would ensure that you get a full-day experience without needing to charge it again and again.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F04 has launched in India for Rs 9499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. So how do you get it for Rs 7499? Well, the Flipkart listing says that on the sale day, there will be an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the MRP. Further, users purchasing the device with their ICICI Bank credit cards would get flat Rs 1,000 instant discount. So it will be a total discount of Rs 2,000. Users can get this device at EMI, which starts at just Rs 330 per month. It comes with one year warranty from Samsung. Samsung Galaxy F04 is available in two colours - Jade Purple and Opal Green.