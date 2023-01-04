Microsoft has a Positive Outlook Towards Cloud Based Services

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership in Mumbai. He is also expected to visit New Delhi and Bengaluru. Nadella said that cloud-based services, which are energy efficient in nature, are a "game changer" and that the adoption of such technologies is going to go way ahead. Nadella also said that Cloud-native applications (which is the native-to-intermediate stage) have not yet begun and that by 2025 we are going to have most of the applications anybody builds really at that efficient frontier of cloud net.

Nadella on Cloud-Based Services

According to Nadella, when one moves to the cloud, it is 70-80% more energy efficient, and when one wants to be more efficient in workload, the first thing they do is move to the cloud. "You also head against demand cycles by moving to the cloud. You are consuming when you need it," he added.

Cloud-based services are going to be the foundation for India's digital journey, and Microsoft is innovating across the board to support the country's ecosystem of developers, startups, and companies across the industry. Microsoft has also been operating in India for more than 32 years now.

Nadella, when interacting with top business leaders at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit, reinforced the digital imperative for every organisation and how the Microsoft Cloud can foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India.

Satya Nadella on a Tech-Enabled India:

Nadella shared his vision of a tech-enabled India and said that "our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet. Ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission." He also added, "In simple terms, I say we should do well only when the world around us is doing well. One of the most fantastic things even in this trip to India that I'm learning about is not just what's happening in the top cities of the country but what's happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role."

Nadella also highlighted how organizations, big and small, across India are transforming with the power of Microsoft's tech stack and solutions.