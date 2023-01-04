Motorola Complete List of Smartphones that Support Jio and Airtel 5G

Motorola, a major smartphone maker and Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom operators in India, have partnered to bring 5G standalone (SA) support to Moto smartphones. In basic words, Motorola is rolling out OTA (over-the-air) updates for its devices that will now be able to support 5G SA. Note that Jio is rolling out 5G SA, and not every device supports it. Smartphone manufacturers have to release OTA updates to enable their devices to support 5G SA, and that is what Motorola is doing now. Motorola has a number of 5G smartphones at different prices in India. There's Moto G82, Moto G62, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30 and more. Motorola smartphones also support Airtel 5G NSA (non-standalone). Let's take a look at the complete list of smartphones from Motorola that support Jio and Airtel 5G.

Motorola Smartphones that Support Jio and Airtel 5G

Motorola Smartphones that Support Jio 5G: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

Motorola Smartphones that Support Airtel 5G: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G82 5G, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

Motorola Razr 5G is the only device in the list that is not 5G enabled in India. With 5G, Airtel and Jio consumers can experience super-fast mobile speeds. But right now, 5G is only available in select cities of India. Airtel started by deploying 5G commercially for the customers. Jio has started with beta testing. Airtel 5G NSA support was already there, but now, if you keep your Motorola device updated to the latest version, you would be able to experience 5G of both Airtel and Jio.