Vodafone Spain Comes Under Europe Cluster, CEO Steps Down

Vodafone Group Plc announced multiple changes to the Group Executive Committee on January 12, 2023. One of the biggest updates is that the chief executive officer (CEO) of Vodafone Spain has decided to step down from his role. Along with that, Vodafone Spain has been brought under the Europe cluster now. As per the announcement made by the Vodafone Group, Aldo Bisio, who is currently the CEO of Vodafone Italy, will also be taking on the role of the Group's Chief Commercial Officer. Bisio will take on the new role starting Jan 12, 2023, and will also continue to serve the current role.

Aldo has been serving as the CEO of Vodafone Italy since January 2014 now. Colman Deegan, CEO of Vodafone Spain, has decided to step down from the role on March 31, 2023. This development comes after it was announced that Vodafone Spain would join the Europe cluster effective Jan 12, 2023. Deegan would be supporting Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group's CEO, on an interim basis, on strategic initiatives from April 1, 2023, until July 31, 2023.

Vodafone Spain will be reporting to Europe Cluster CEO Serpil Timuray. Serpil has been the CEO of Europe Cluster since Oct 2018. Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive for the interim period, said, "I want to thank Colman for his leadership of Vodafone Spain and congratulate Aldo and Serpil on their new responsibilities as we work together to accelerate our commercial performance and drive shareholder value."