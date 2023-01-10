ZEE5 is India’s Number One OTT App

ZEE5 is well-known for its diverse content covering more than 100+ flavour clusters and its emphasis on authentic, timely, and impactful storytelling. Over 5 lakh hours of on-demand entertainment and 160+ live TV channels are now available on ZEE5.

Highlights

  • ZEE5 has risen to the top of app ratings on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.
  • With a seamless user interface and improved user experience, the platform is now rated 4.5/5 in the Android Play Store and 4.8/5 on the iOS App Store.
  • ZEE5 has a large collection of over 3500 movies, 1750 TV series, and 700 original productions.

ZEE5 has risen to the top of app ratings on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store; it is now also the nation's favourite OTT app. ZEE5 is India and Bharat's largest homegrown video streaming service and multilingual storyteller for entertainment seekers. With a seamless user interface and improved user experience, the platform is now rated 4.5/5 in the Android Play Store and 4.8/5 on the iOS App Store.

ZEE5: County’s Favourite OTT App

ZEE5 is well-known for its diverse content covering more than 100+ flavour clusters and its emphasis on authentic, timely, and impactful storytelling. Over 5 lakh hours of on-demand entertainment and 160+ live TV channels are now available on ZEE5. Offering content in 12 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. ZEE5 has a large collection of over 3500 movies, 1750 TV series, and 700 original productions.

Mr Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, commented on the product experience and business strategy, and said, being a consumer-first brand from the very beginning, ZEE5 has focused on establishing a platform that gives a holistic experience to its customers. ZEE5's approach has been to make investments to enhance the platform's user experience across devices and make sure that top-notch content is presented with the finest possible viewing environment. Additionally, the company is encouraged to continue offering top-notch content with an excellent watching experience for all demographics by the rise in app ratings. With the single goal of pleasing its viewers, the platform will continue to invest in becoming the most popular OTT platform on the strength of innovation, research, and analytics.

The viewing and searching experiences were greatly enhanced by the combined efforts of the product, data, and technology teams. The boost in content watching was mostly driven by the video player experience, 4K video quality, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus audio capabilities of the product. The main endeavour for improving the search experience was the personalization of search results. The platform completely redesigned the linked TV apps' user experience, worked to cut the app size by 10%, and improved the app launch speed by 25%, all of which had an impact on the mobile app rating.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

