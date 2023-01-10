Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch is Very Close: Get Details Here

A 3,900mAh battery unit may power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, it is not anticipated that the base versions would support quicker charging speeds. According to the leaks, the company would only allow 25W cable charging and 10W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has become the subject of leaks and renders as it prepares to launch its flagship S23 series in February. This leads to yet another online rumour asserting that Samsung's Colombian website has disclosed the Galaxy S23 series' launch date. A report states that the business intends to introduce the phones on February 1.

The next Samsung Galaxy S23's specifications have repeatedly appeared online. You may anticipate high-end features at a premium price because this will be a flagship series. Three new models, including the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, are anticipated by the manufacturer.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a feature that allows users to capture videos in 8K resolution. If this is true, the company should offer greater storage options because 8K recordings require more space.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

It's expected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would have an 8K video recording option, which was also available on the previous model. However, it was only available on the Ultra model, whereas both the basic and the Plus versions support 4K 60 fps. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from a year ago has an 8K video recording capability at 24 frames per second, while the upcoming model is rumoured to have 30 frames per second shooting option.

According to the reports, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could include 256GB of internal storage as a starting point. The newest UFS 4.0 storage version is reportedly included in the new version for faster read and write speeds. Furthermore, all of the models in the flagship series are anticipated to come equipped with Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price

Given that these are Samsung's flagship smartphones, the pricing of the Galaxy S23 series will probably be higher. In case you forgot, the Galaxy S22 had a price tag of Rs 72,999 when it first launched in India.

