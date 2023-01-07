Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Date Confirmed

2023 will see the return of Samsung Unpacked, which will introduce the Galaxy S23. The Samsung website has announced the date of Samsung Unpacked prior to the official announcement. The S23 series was rumoured to debut later in February, and now Samsung's official Colombian website has disclosed that the new line will be introduced on February 1. There isn't much information on the website about the future phones' designs, but a teaser image shows three cameras, leaves, and lilacs in a corner, which might be a hint at the device's colour options.

The renders of the phones have been posted online numerous times, despite Samsung's efforts to keep the design a secret. The Galaxy S23's design doesn't seem to have undergone a significant transformation. In light of the fact that it resembles the Galaxy S22's designs quite a bit. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the two phones that the manufacturer is anticipated to release, have both been officially leaked by a source going by the handle SnoopyTech. Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black are just a few of the colour options for smartphones that have been exposed as leaks.

The Galaxy S23 series' exterior has already been shown, but its inside details haven't been fully disclosed. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera has been the subject of only one rumour that has been circulating. Several sources state that the phone's primary camera will have a resolution of 200 megapixels. Both variants are said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which was manufactured by TSMC using a 4nm construction technique. Indisputable evidence exists that the powerful processor improves the smartphone's overall CPU and GPU performance.

Furthermore, there may not be a significant RAM increase for the Galaxy S23 standard variants. According to rumours, they will only provide 8GB RAM options, just like their predecessors, the Galaxy S22 series. In contrast, a model with 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage may be released for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 standard models should have a little improvement in battery life compared to the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery will, however, be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's, with a 5000mAh capacity.