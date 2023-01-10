Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Launch Very Close for India: Report

There are rumours that Samsung is soon going to bring a new device in the Galaxy A line of smartphones to the Indian market. Specifications and launch information for the upcoming Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A34 smartphones have surfaced in recent reports. But now it has been discovered that the Samsung Galaxy A24 is included in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. A Gizmochina report claims that the Samsung Galaxy A24, the company's rumoured low-cost 4G smartphone, has been spotted on the BIS database. A BIS listing generally suggests that the alleged device's India debut may happen shortly.

Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications

The alleged Samsung Galaxy A24 has previously been the subject of numerous rumours, tips, and leaks that appear to hint at its characteristics and features. The Samsung Galaxy A24 may have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to a report from October of last year. The Samsung Galaxy A23, which launched with an LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate and was powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, is being seen as this device's predecessor.

A 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities is also anticipated for the Samsung Galaxy A24. According to a separate claim, the South Korean manufacturer may introduce the alleged Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. A front-facing 16-megapixel camera might be available on the smartphone.