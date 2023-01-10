TSSC Says it Will Place 1.25 Lakh Young Indians and Bring 50 New Training Labs

In the past several months, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been able to carry out numerous projects, one of which is to educate all the state governments about the impending potential of the 5G roll out. It’s not just 5G, according to K Rajaraman, Secretary of the (DoT), as emerging semiconductor technologies and the expansion of the nation's electronics industry will also call for a variety of skills that students need to be familiar with.

  • India needs a ready-skilled workforce with the 5G rollout.
  • The Indian economy is projected to grow by $450 billion between 2023 and 2040, thanks to 5G technology.
  • With assistance from the DoT, TSSC will train 1 lakh young people in 5G and related technologies over the course of the next three years.

India needs a ready-skilled workforce with the 5G rollout. Through its numerous programmes, the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) hopes to train more than 1 lakh youngsters, place more than 1.25 lakh of them in jobs, and open at least 50 new training facilities and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) across India in the upcoming year.

The TSSC and the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT Hyderabad announced a five-year partnership that will focus on joint projects in skilling in emerging technologies like 5G and its use cases, the Internet of Things (IoT), the Cloud, AI/ML, development of the courses, addressing specialised projects, skill training, and other related services.

More About TSSC and Its Strategy

The new training laboratories and CoEs will be established at the ITIs and top universities using a "hub and spoke approach," according to the Council. Additionally, TSSC has branched out into new business areas like the creation of CoEs, foreign skill development programmes, placements, and paid programmes in its capacity as the apex body for telecom skills.

According to Arvind Bali, CEO of TSSC, the Indian economy is projected to grow by $450 billion between 2023 and 2040, thanks to 5G technology. However, TSSC is now experiencing a severe labour shortage of roughly 1.4 lakh workers in the field of 5G and related technologies. The council is pleased to collaborate with TiHAN - IT Hyderabad on this occasion as they have taught over 10 million applicants in a variety of positions to meet market demand over the last ten years.

Additionally, with assistance from the DoT, TSSC will train 1 lakh young people in 5G and related technologies over the course of the next three years.

