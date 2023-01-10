While the definition of enjoyment differs for most people, some simply enjoy watching movies while having popcorn and drinks. So here is a list for all of you who enjoy binge-watching while curled up in your covers at the start of the second week of January. The best films to start your year, whether you watch them alone on OTT, with friends, family, or a significant other, are recipes for joy and hope for 2023.

Pursuit of Happiness

"Pursuit of Happiness" is a movie that embodies the message of optimism and perseverance. This video will give you the inspiration and energy you need to start the new year. So get yourself a glass of wine, and allow Will and Jaden Smith to bring you to tears of laughter.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Gangs of Wasseypur

This is a turn of events you didn't expect. While 'hope' is a good thing to enter a year with, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is the perfect mix of desi humour, gore and violence to make it a night that'll be etched in your core memory. It is equally meaningful and meaningless for everyone to enjoy. If you enjoyed watching 'Gangs of Wasseypur', making it a house party special is a decision you will not regret!

Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget, a single woman, writes a diary focusing on how she wants to change her life. Every lady in the audience can relate to Bridget's narrative of being awkward, hilarious, lonely, and still loved. The enjoyable and touching drama "Bridget Jones's Diary" has all you need for a night of connecting and exchanging embarrassing stories and personal experiences!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In any situation, whether alone, with friends, or on a date, YJHD is satisfying. In any event, this film continues to be a crowd favourite even after many years. Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Adi are friends we all want, and some of us already have. You'll want to watch it because it makes for a fun night full of tears and laughs!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ocean's 11

The movie's two sequels make it ideal for a gathering with friends that can easily evolve into a movie marathon. The action, mystery, and sophistication in "Ocean's 11," starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and others, is just right to make you squeal with delight while you watch it. If you haven't watched "Ocean's 11," don't miss it - it's the perfect movie for a night in.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Met

There is no circumstance in which Jab We Met doesn't fit, making it a popular song and a particular favourite. Jab We Met is perfect for any occasion, whether it's a night spent in the same room and frequently beneath the same blanket with your family or a long-distance movie date. Most people in the room identify with Geet, and it's impossible to avoid falling in love with Aditya. Due to the fact that "Jab We Met" is a true comfort watch, resorting to it always works.

Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Sex and the City: The Movie

Are you preparing your girlfriends for a scandalous all-nighter? It's impossible to go wrong with "Sex and the City." Even if you haven't watched the series, the movie is still enjoyable and will spark some lively discussions. Find out who the group's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, or Charlotte is to enjoy a memorable New Year's Eve!

Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi na Milegi Dobara

Whenever there is a list of iconic films, ZNMD is always included. "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" is a comfort watch that works in every situation and will always make you happy. ZNMD can temporarily alleviate all of your troubles, if not permanently. Therefore, if you want to travel to what you know will make you happy, whether with family, friends or by yourself, ZNMD will always have your back!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Before Sunrise

The perfect movie for a date night is "Before Sunrise," a personal favourite. Watching the Before Trilogy with a particular someone, whether they are nearby or far away, will take you both on a journey of falling in love. "Before Sunrise," a flawed love story about maturing, falling in love, fighting, and ultimately rediscovering each other at the end of the road, is sure to help you see the same with your significant other!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video