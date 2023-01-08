Telugu Films You Can Stream on Netflix This January 2023

Regional cinema has gained enormous national popularity since the introduction of OTT. The Telugu releases on Netflix are now among the most popular. In India, Telugu movies and television shows are very popular. For fans of Telugu cinema, language is no longer a problem thanks to subtitles and dubbing.

The following is a list of Telugu movies from 2022 that you may download on Netflix before you get back to work in full swing, including "Godse" and "Krishna Vrinda Vihari."

1. Godse

The Telugu action thriller, which Gopi Ganesh directs, features Satya Dev, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Adithya Menon in the key roles. The movie tells the tale of Godse, who kidnaps a number of prominent officials and enters into discussions with police detectives. As Godse begins to reveal the system's clandestine strategy to eliminate students' chances of landing lucrative employment and leading satisfying lives, a legal dispute between Godse and the government develops. The film offers an intriguing perspective on the relationship between police and politics and how it affects the general populace.

2. Ante Sundaraniki

Ante Sundaraniki is a Telugu-language romantic comedy movie on Netflix that director Vivek Athreya made. In this tale, a Christian woman named Leela (Nazariya Nazim) and a Brahmin guy named Sundar (Nani) fall in love and decide to wed. However, the children recount different stories in an effort to convince their parents, which complicates the situation and results in a comical disaster. The amusing family comedy is excellent for watching together and is available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Also Read: What Lies Ahead in 2023: OTT Releases That We Are Looking Forward to Eagerly

3. Mishan Impossible

The lives of three young individuals on their own journey to catch the nation's most wanted criminal are followed in this suspenseful drama. They experience a unique set of challenges during the process. The film, which is directed by Swaroop RSJ and stars Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, and Bhannu Prakshan in the key roles, has deep emotional undertones that will make you both laugh and cry.

4. Virata Parvam

The period romantic-action drama, which Venu Udugula directed, is based on actual events that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s and were related to the Naxalite insurgency. The story centres on Vennela (Sai Pallavi), a Naxal commander who falls in love with Ravanna (Rana Daggubati) after reading his poems. How Vennela and Ravanna's paths cross and whether or not Vennela is able to win his heart are the main conflicts in this romantic action thriller. Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Priyamani, Eeswari Rao, Naveen Chandra, Rahul Ramakrishna, and other notable actors also had significant roles in the film.

5. Pakka Commercial

Telugu comedy-drama Pakka commercial stars Gopichand, Sathyaraj, and Raashi Khanna. The narrative centers on Lucky (Gopichand), a dishonest, ruthless attorney and the son of honorable former judge Suryanarayana (Sathyaraj). The plot takes an unusual turn when Lucky is forced to defend a client who forced his father to resign from his job.

Also Read: Best Korean Shows of 2022: Pachinko, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and More

6. Krishna Vrinda Vihari

The Telugu romantic comedy, which Annish Krishna directed, features important roles for Radhika, Shirley Setia, and Naga Shourya. Shaurya (Krishna Vrinda), a member of an orthodox household who obtains employment as a software engineer in Hyderabad, is the story's protagonist. He falls in love with his project manager, Vrinda, while working there (with Shirley). Shaurya manipulates his mother in order to marry her, and what happens next is a succession of tales and twists.