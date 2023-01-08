Airtel Broadband Plans that Offer Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and More

Netflix and other OTT subscriptions are available from Airtel with some of its Fiber Broadband plans. A complimentary Netflix membership is now available with two of the telecom service provider's broadband plans: the Rs 1,498 Professional plan and the Rs 3,999 Infinity plan. Airtel customers who purchase or upgrade to the Airtel Professional plan have access to Netflix's Basic plan on a monthly basis, while customers of the Airtel Infinity plan get access to Netflix's Premium plan on a monthly basis. Let’s take a look at each of these plans in detail.

Airtel’s 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

A 300 Mbps unlimited data plan named the "Professional" plan is provided by Airtel. Users can purchase an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the "Professional" plan, which costs Rs 1,498 per month and provides 300 Mbps of high-speed internet traffic. For the unlimited plan, the FUP data is 3300GB or 3.3TB. GST is not included in the plan's price and will be added. As part of the "Airtel Thanks Benefits" that the ISP offers along with its broadband services, the plan now includes a subscription to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music, Apollo 24/7, and more.

Airtel’s 1 Gbps Broadband Plan

The Infinity plan, which is offered by Airtel, offers 1 Gbps speed with unlimited data. The "Infinity" plan is accessible to users who have an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection. For a monthly fee of Rs 3,999, the plan provides 1 Gbps of high-speed internet bandwidth. All unlimited plans have a 3300GB or 3.3TB FUP restriction on data usage. GST will be levied in accordance with applicable laws and is not included in the plan's pricing. In addition to access to Wynk Music, the plan includes a subscription to some of the popular OTT services in India, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The Infinity plan from the company now includes a Netflix subscription.

It should be noted that while the Infinity plan offers access to Netflix Premium, the Professional plan only includes access to Netflix Basic.