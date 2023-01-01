The Top 10 Most Anticipated Bollywood Films of 2023



In 2022, the public began leaving their homes to view movies in theatres rather than relying solely on OTT platforms. Last year Bollywood has produced an abundance of excellent films that we have thoroughly liked, from Brahmastra to Drishyam 2. And now, the Hindi cinema industry is prepared to deliver box office blockbusters in the form of Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, and more over the course of the year 2023. Here is a list of the top 10 movies that everyone is looking forward to in 2023.

1. Pathaan

As soon as Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, hits theatres on January 25, 2023, it will get off to a thrilling start. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie promises action-packed entertainment with never-before-seen action and stunts on the big screen. Additionally, Salman Khan will appear in a significant cameo that establishes the YRF spy universe.

2. Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger series, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, would advance the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan plays his Pathaan avatar in a crucial cameo in the action movie directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be released in November, during the Diwali celebration.

3. Jawan

Jawan, scheduled for release on June 2, 2023, will star Nayanthara and include Shah Rukh Khan in another action film. Shah Rukh Khan plays his Pathaan avatar in a crucial cameo in the action movie directed by Maneesh Sharma. Atlee, the director of hits like Mersal, Bigil, and Theri, is behind the camera for Jawan.

4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan will keep up the tradition of having his movies released on Eid before Diwali. Among the top actors in the action comedy cast are Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be presented in theatres on April 21, 2023.

5. Dunki

The social comedy Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year, will be a Christmas present for audiences because it is scheduled for a December 22 theatrical release. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, known for such blockbusters as 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and the Munnabhai trilogy.

6. Animal

The recent blood-stained images of Ranbir Kapoor taken on the set of Animal have generated a lot of interest in the next film, which Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame is directing. On August 11, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol will make their acting debut in Animal.

7. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

After seven years, Karan Johar makes his directing debut with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie has renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The family movie premieres on April 28, 2023, in theatres.

8. Shehzada

Officially translated into Hindi as Shehzada, Allu Arjun's extremely popular Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Initially scheduled for release in November 2022, it will now be viewed in theatres on February 10 instead of the weekend before Valentine's Day as planned originally.

9. Adipurush

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, will release on June 16, 2023. While the movie was supposed to release on January 12, 2023, the date got postponed later. Adipurush's creators postponed the movie's debut to enhance its visual effects after receiving harsh criticism. The audience is eager to determine whether the final product will be fantastic or terrible.

10. Luv Ranjan's untitled upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor Sharadha Kapoor

The upcoming love comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, set for release on Holi 2023, comes at number ten on our list. The yet-untitled film will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, who has previously directed comedies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.