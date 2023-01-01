Connect Broadband 100 Mbps and 125 Mbps Plans with OTT and ISD Calling Benefits

Connect Broadband's parent company is Quadrant Televentures Ltd (formerly HFCL Infotel Ltd). The company works to fulfil the following vision: "To be the most recognised brand for telecom and infotainment solutions via innovation and quality." They understand how important it is to offer top-notch goods and services in order to develop lasting client relationships. Their objective is to increase value for the entire business and its shareholders significantly.

Users in India are becoming more and more interested in Connect Broadband. At entry-level and budget prices, it provides decent plans. In the Punjab telecom circle, Connect Broadband is a well-known competitor in the fixed-line broadband market. This Internet service provider (ISP) only offers services in five Indian cities at the moment: Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. Most Internet service providers (ISPs) don't offer deals of plans and offers in the lower price categories, but Connect Broadband has transformed the situation by offering a wide range of possibilities.

Connect Broadband Rs 999 Plan

The connect broadband Rs 999 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps of internet speed. This plan comes with unlimited data. With this plan, users get 3,300GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data and an unlimited voice-calling connection. Note that the price here is exclusive of GST. The plan offers additional benefits to its subscribers, including a free subscription to ZEE5 premium, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ShemarooMe, MX Gold, Discovery+ and Epic ON. There is an added benefit of 500 minutes of ISD calls with this plan as well.

Connect Broadband Rs 1199 Plan

The Rs 1199 connect Broadband plan provides the same advantages as the Rs 999 plan. With this plan, subscribers receive unlimited bandwidth, 3,300GB of FUP data, and unlimited voice calls. Additionally, subscribers are entitled to free 500-minute ISD calls to the USA and Canada. GST is also not included in this plan. The only thing that sets this plan apart is the 125 Mbps internet speed it provides.

Users also receive over-the-top (OTT) features in addition to the aforementioned advantages. ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, EpicOn, MX Gold, and Discover+ are some of the OTT advantages.