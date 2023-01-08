What Lies Ahead in 2023: OTT Releases That We Are Looking Forward to Eagerly

With high-speed internet, the digital boom, ease with a single click of a button, and a buffet of flexible material being the primary drivers, the OTT platform has quickly become the go-to source for entertainment globally. But unfortunately, when it comes to OTT, there are too many options, and not all of them are worthwhile for our time.

Here are some of the most eagerly awaited shows on OTT for 2023 as we begin the New Year:

1. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The creators of "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," which won numerous awards, are back with "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story," the second instalment in the series. Gagan Dev Riar plays the lead in the Tushar Hiranandani-directed film based on Sanjay Singh's book "Telgi Scam: Reporter Ki Journal" and features Gagan Dev Riar. The second instalment of this franchise, "Scam 2003," follows the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit vendor born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. While "Scam 1992" broke the internet and won a sweep of 12 trophies at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, "Scam 2003" also broke the internet.

2. Gandhi

This biopic on the life of M.K. Gandhi has generated sufficient buzz about it. It is based on the works "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World" by renowned historian Ramachandra Guha. Hansal Mehta helms this Pratik Gandhi-led biography. The historical film about Mahatma Gandhi dominated news coverage in 2022. Their most ambitious project, depicting the Indian Independence Era through the eyes of our greatest liberation warrior, Mahatma Gandhi, has already begun production. The multi-season show will be narrated in an international standard production for worldwide audiences and will be widely shot in India, London, and South Africa. Pratik Gandhi will serve as the show's host, and Hansal Mehta will serve as the show's director.

3. Mirzapur 3

We shall soon be able to watch Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya engage in combat. The original lead cast from this show's first two seasons, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and others, will be back for the third season. The third season of "Mirzapur" will feature another confrontation between Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya, and fans can't wait. Fans can't wait for the third instalment of the critically acclaimed series, which has already sparked intense debate since it was announced. The third instalment chronicles the life of a rich family in contemporary India and their connections with the criminal underworld.

4. Made In Heaven 2

The drama in the lives of wedding planners Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), whose business lives continue to grow but whose personal ones need a lot of work, will continue in "Made In Heaven 2," which is set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings. This year, "Made in Heaven 2" is scheduled to debut on OTT, and it will again be set against the opulent Indian wedding setting. Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin will also appear in it. According to reports, this time, the plot sails into international waters. The series offers a glimpse inside the grandiose and opulent weddings of the rich and famous, but it also shows the true nature of their relationships with one another as well as their inner problems.

5. Scoop

Scoop, a film by renowned director Hansal Mehta based on the life of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak, is also scheduled for release. Netflix will make the series available. Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, who are most known for penning "Thappad," are the authors of "Scoop," which was inspired by Jigna Vora's autobiography "Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison."