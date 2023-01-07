Five Movies and Shows to Watch in the First Week of 2023

The world bid 2022 farewell and greeted 2023 with great joy and enthusiasm. As 2023 gets underway, OTT is expanding and providing its users with more content. This year, streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hostar, and others will provide more movies and web series. Even when the holiday season is winding down, the pleasure must continue.

Here are five films and web series that are available on OTT in the first week of January for you to watch:

1. Kaleidoscope

Eric Garcia's television program centres on "the largest robbery ever attempted" and the betrayals that occurred throughout it. Paz Vega, Rosaline Elby, Giancarlo Esposito, and more actors can be seen in the online series. The non-linearly structured television program debuted on Netflix on January 1st.

2. Fantasy Island (Season 2)

The plot of the show centres on the lives of individuals who bring their wishes to the fantastical world of "Fantasy Island." Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes, John Gabriel Rodriquez, Lindsey Kraft, and more prominent actors appear in the web series. Sony Liv started streaming "Fantasy Island" season 2 on January 2nd.

Also Read: New OTT Web Series in January 2023: What to Watch This Month

3. The Lying Life of Adults

The protagonist of this Italian television program lives in a divided Naples, where the Naples of the heights wears a mask of sophistication and the Naples of the depths is a haven for excess and filth. Guiseppe Brunetti, Valeria Golino, and Luigi Chiocca are the show's stars. On January 4th, the show became available on Netflix.

4. Uunchai

With "Uunchai," Sooraj Barjatya made a comeback as a director, and the movie is prepared to launch on OTT. Three friends hike to the Everest Base Camp in the movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Zee5 streamed the movie on January 6th.

5. Taaza Khabar

The protagonist of Bhuvan Bam's eagerly anticipated program, Taaza Khabar, is a sanitation worker who discovers supernatural abilities that transform his life. The popular comedy of Bhuvan also has a little bit of action in it. Shilpa Shukla, J.D. Chakravarti, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and other actors are featured in the program. On January 6th, "Taaza Khabar" debuted on Disney+ Hotstar.