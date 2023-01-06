New OTT Web Series in January 2023: What to Watch This Month

Do you want to add new web series to your watch list? Look nowhere else! We've put up a selection of the newest and best shows that are accessible via streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. From regional shows to global favorites, the list offers a wide variety of choices to watch this month.

1. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Bad Batch's stay on Kamino was some months ago, and ever since the Republic was overthrown, they have been making their way through the Empire. They have met both new and recognizable friends and enemies along the way as they take on various thrilling and perilous mercenary assignments that take them to unexpected and hazardous areas.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Copenhagen Cowboy

Streaming on Netflix is Nicolas Winding Refn's noir-thriller series Copenhagen Cowboy. The program follows Miu, who is portrayed by Angela Bundalovic, as she sets out on a vengeance mission in Copenhagen's criminal underworld. Young and mysterious, Miu is a renegade who has dedicated her life to an unidentified group and is now out for vengeance on Rakel, her archrival. She must achieve this while navigating the city's shady criminal underground and discovering the mysterious powers at work. Miu faces her history and the intricate relationships that have shaped her present along the road.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Ginny and Georgia Season 2

Sarah Lampert is the creator of the comedy-drama television show Ginny & Georgia, which debuted on Netflix. The program centers on the relationship between Georgia, a 30-year-old mother, and Ginny, a teenage girl who is older than her mother, as they relocate to a New England community in an effort to better their family's lot in life. The plot revolves around Georgia's attempts to establish a life in this new neighborhood with Ginny and her son Austin.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Taaza Khabar

South Mumbai serves as the setting for the gritty comedy-drama series starring Bhuvan Bam. The series is told from the viewpoint of Vasant Gawde, a sanitation worker whose common place and impoverished life is turned upside down when a straightforward dua from a kind deed grants him fantastical abilities. Gawde uses his recently discovered superpower to control his own destiny along with his close-knit group of buddies until karma calls once more.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Guns & Gulaabs

A comedy-thriller movie called Guns & Gulaabs will soon be available on Netflix. The movie, in which Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav feature, depicts the tale of misfits attempting to cling to love and innocence while navigating the criminal underworld. With a backdrop that harkens back to the 1990s, the series combines aspects of romance, crime thrillers, and humor. The story will undoubtedly be an original and enjoyable mashup of genres.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 2)

The intriguing title of the criminal drama series Yeh Kaali Kaali: Anaheim has attracted interest. The success of the program is anticipated to depend not just on viewership and critical acclaim but also on the caliber of the Season 2 and overall series scripts.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Shark Tank India (Season 2)

A second season of the highly anticipated reality program Shark Tank is out. Successful businesses provide cash and mentoring to people with creative company ideas on the show. Many people are curious as to who the new "sharks" on the show will be in light of the issue involving Ashneer Grover. The lineup for this season comprises Vineeta Singh of Sugar, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and newcomer Amit Jain of CarDekho in addition to Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Where to watch: SonyLIV