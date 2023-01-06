Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Launched: Check Specs and Price

With the launch of its brand-new Ninja Calling Pro Plus smartwatch in India, Fire-Boltt has increased the number of smartwatches available. The brand-new smartwatch from the business has a 1.83-inch display and up to 120 sports modes are supported. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling and several health features, including Sp02 and heart rate tracking.

Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt, spoke about the launch and expressed how happy they were to provide their customers this most recent technological marvel. As a member of the Ninja series, Ninja Calling Pro Plus also offers features that are unthinkable at this price and is budget-friendly. Along with other new features, it has an improved health suite. With items like these, the business hopes to connect with newer, younger customers who might not have a large budget but who undoubtedly want to own a smartwatch that is high on both utility and design.

Let’s take a look at the devices specifications and other details.

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Specifications and Features

A 1.83-inch display with a 240*260 pixel resolution is available on the Ninja Pro Plus. The watch also has features to measure health data constantly, such as Spo2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. In addition, the smartwatch offers weather updates, camera control, and music control. Additionally, it prompts users to get enough water and to move about if they have been sitting still for too long.

The smartwatch is IP67-certified water resistant for security, shielding it from moisture and dust. The watch also has a voice-enabled assistant that enables users to perform numerous tasks while they are on the go, like making lists, setting reminders, and searching for features. Call history, a Quick Access Dial Pad, Bluetooth calling, and contact sync are all features of the Ninja Pro Plus.

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price and Availability

The retail price of Fire Bolt Ninja Pro Plus is Rs 1799. Black, Blue, Green, Gold, Black, Pink, Silver, and Dark Grey are among the colours of the watch that are offered. Moreover, you can buy the Ninja Pro Plus, on Amazon.