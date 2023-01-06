Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Details

The launch date for the Indian market of the OPPO Reno 10 series has been forecasted. In case you forgot, the business launched the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+ in the Chinese market in November 2022. The company may forgo the Reno 9 lineup in India, confirmed by 91mobiles' most recent report. The company will introduce the Reno 10 lineup in India instead of the Reno 9 series, the report claims.

The Reno 10 series will debut in the first or second week of February, according to the report, which claims tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore as its source. Whether the current Reno 9 phones will be rebranded as the Reno 10 series in India is unknown. Additionally, according to recent sources, Oppo is developing the Reno 10 series for the Chinese market. While there is no information available on the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro, the Reno 10 Pro+ has had significant information revealed by rumours. The possibility of a periscope zoom camera being included with the Reno 10 Pro+ is one of its main draws.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The 1.5K OLED screen of the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is anticipated to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Most likely, it will contain a high-performance chip produced utilising the 4nm manufacturing process developed by TSMC. It is anticipated that Android 13 will be preinstalled, with ColorOS 13 sitting on top. A dual-cell battery with a capacity of 4,700mAh may power the smartphone.

Talking about the camera configuration, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G’s rear camera setup could include a Sony IMX890 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a periscope zoom camera with 2x optical zoom support. The smartphone may also have a hole-punch display, slim bezels, and a revolutionary camera design with a pill-shaped camera module bearing the MariSilicon logo.

Oppo Reno 9 Series Specifications and Features

The smartphones in Oppo's Reno 9 series have 6.7-inch OLED curved screens with full-HD+ resolution and refresh rates of up to 120Hz.