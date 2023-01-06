POCO X5 Pro Could Come to India as Rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition

India could soon see the release of the Poco X5 Pro. The newest Poco X series smartphone is expected to launch in the nation sometime in the last week of this month, according to a recent leak. Note that the Xiaomi sub-brand has not yet officially announced a date. The Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition will reportedly be rebranded as the Poco X5 Pro in India. Thus we can take a guess at the specifications of the POCO X5 Pro. A Snapdragon 778G SoC and up to 12GB of RAM are anticipated to power it. A triple rear camera configuration and a 5,000mAh battery are reportedly included in the Poco X5 Pro.

The Poco X5 Pro will be released in India around the last week of this month, according to a report by 91Mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). The future Poco device, according to the rumour, will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. The Poco X5 Pro's specifications might be the same as those of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition if this rumour is to be believed. With a starting price of CNY 1,699 (about Rs 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition was just released in the Chinese market.

A 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate is included on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which runs on Android 12. With up to 12GB RAM, it is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition boasts a triple rear camera setup for optics, which includes a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 16-megapixel selfie sensor is included for selfies and video calls. A 256GB UFS 2.2 storage capacity is also included in the smartphone. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.