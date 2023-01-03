OnePlus 11 Primary Camera Sensor Confirmed

The OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in China on Jan 4, 2023. It'll launch in India on Feb 7. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also debut alongside the handset. The Chinese tech giant teased the camera specifications of the camera just a day before the official debut. OnePlus 11 official images are already out, so we know what the device already looks like. Most of the specifications are also out now. In the latest development, the device's camera details have been revealed. The OnePlus 11 5G would pack the Sony IMX890 50MP sensor as its primary camera at the rear.

OnePlus 11 5G camera specifications

According to a teaser that the OnePlus gave on Weibo, the handset is confirmed to have a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The setup will also have a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2X portrait sensor. The company has also shared samples of pictures taken. The samples are said to highlight the camera advancements of the image sensors. It suggests that the Hasselblad branded cameras will support RAW photography. It is claimed to offer 12 percent improved colour and white balance accuracy. There are no teasers on the selfie camera. However, according to earlier reports, the selfie camera is a 16 Megapixel shooter.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The display is a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 11 5G is expected to be offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is also tipped to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. This handset will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and it could run on ColorOS 13.