PLAYFIT Dial 3 Launched in India: Specs and Price

PLAYFIT has unveiled a brand-new smartwatch in India. The PLAYFIT Dial 3 is the name of the brand's newest wearable product. It competes in the market against other smartwatches sold by companies like Noise, boAt, DIZO, and others and is priced under Rs 3,000. Discover what the smartphone delivers right out of the box by reading on.

PLAYFIT Dial 3 Specifications

The PLAYFIT Dial 3 has a square dial with a 1.8-inch screen and a maximum brightness of 500nits. The watch has customisable watch faces with a resolution of 240 by 286 pixels. It has an IP67 rating, making it both water and dustproof. On the right side of the device is a button. The PLAYFIT Dial 3 comes with a blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, female health tracker, and fitness tracker. Along with these functions, the wearable gadget has reminders to keep moving, drink water, and practise breathing techniques. More than 100 sports modes are included with it.

A microphone and speaker are integrated into the PLAYFIT Dial 3. It includes Enhanced Bass Extra Loud drivers for a hands-free audio experience, as well as Bluetooth calling. Convenient features on the smartwatch include a notifications display, weather alerts, audio and camera management, and support for Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. The battery life is said to last for five days.

PLAYFIT Dial 3 Price

The PLAYFIT Dial 3 costs Rs 2,999 and is available from the company's official website, key e-commerce sites, and physical retail locations all over the nation. It is available in the colours Blue, Silver, and Grey.