iPhone 15 Series to Get Major Camera Upgrades

The year 2023 has only just begun, but we have already been hearing reports about the upcoming iPhone, which is anticipated to be released later this year. Apple is allegedly working on some fantastic improvements for this year's iPhones, as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus disappointed by having essentially the same hardware as iPhone 13.

iPhone 15 Series Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to a report from 9to5Mac, due to a new EU rule requiring tech companies to standardise this on all electronic products, the iPhones of 2023 may include a USB-Type C connector.

The 48MP cameras found in the iPhone 14 Pro devices are rumoured to be included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Over the 12MP sensors found on the current iPhone models, this would represent a significant improvement. Additionally, a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR on the ordinary versions won't be included this time because these features are supposedly only going to be available on the higher-end models. There are no specifics regarding the models' display sizes. The former 6.7-inch display size is anticipated to remain with the Plus model.

The cited source said that, like the iPhone 14 Pro versions, the iPhone 15 and its Plus would include the A16 Bionic chipset from last year. It was earlier speculated that the ordinary model might also get the new A17 chip, but it is now being said that Apple will continue to use the new strategy it used for the iPhone 14 series, pairing the standard model with an older chip and the Pro versions with the newer one. For the future iPhone 15 series, Apple is most likely to stick with the same plan because it doesn't appear that anything will change. The decision to pair a more affordable flagship model with an older chip is a significant one, and Apple isn't going to back down now that it has made it.

Last but not least, Apple's new Dynamic Island feature, which we saw on last year's Pro models, is rumoured to be included with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. This implies that the front of the new models will feature a punch-hole display.