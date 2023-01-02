Shark Tank India Season 2: Follow this to Watch Online

Shark Tank India's second season launches today. With the second season of the popular business programme Shark Tank India about to broadcast, an increasing number of business entrepreneurs' have strong hopes that it will offer cash for their endeavours are about to come true. The judges supported many companies in the inaugural season as they navigated the challenging start to their businesses. In reality, a few of these businesses have developed into globally active, extremely successful multinationals.

Amit Jain, a co-founder of Cardekho, enters the battle in Season 2. Users will continue to see appearances from Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, creator of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, co-creator of boAt, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Namita Thapar, president of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Rannvijay Singh Singha has been replaced as Shark Tank India Season 2's host by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.

From Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m., viewers may watch the show on Sony TV. Additionally, viewers can access the programme on YouTube, Sonyliv.com, and the OTT app SonyLIV.

To Watch “Shark Tank India Season 2” Online, Use One of the Following Methods:

Create an account by going to SonyLiv.com's official website or by downloading the SonyLiv app on your smartphone.

The show's most recent and past episodes are all available to you after you join in, and you can use the episode number search to find specific episodes.

The episodes are also available on YouTube. You may also watch "Shark Tank India" on a number of streaming services.

The best part is that you can watch the entire episode of "Shark Tank India" online without paying anything.

Sony LIV Subscription Plans

You must have an OTT app subscription in order to watch Shark Tank on Sony LIV. The available Sony LIV subscription plans are listed below: