Netflix Password Sharing will Attract a Charge from 2023

Netflix has been looking into various options for stopping the password sharing business for a while. And beginning in early 2023, Netflix subscribers won't be allowed to share their account password with friends or anyone else outside of their home.

Password sharing with anyone outside the family will soon be disabled on Netflix. Since Netflix started offering subscriptions, password sharing has been a problem, but the corporation didn't solve it until it started losing subscribers. The first quarter of this year saw a decline in Netflix's revenue, and the company lost members for the first time in ten years. The long-overdue crackdown on password sharing will soon be implemented, according to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Clamp Down on the Password-Sharing Business

Netflix has been looking into various options for stopping the password-sharing business for a while. And beginning in early 2023, Netflix subscribers won't be allowed to share their account password with friends or anyone else outside of their homes, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Netflix may impose a per-person fee in an effort to combat free password sharing. It implies that if you provide your Netflix login to someone outside of your family, they will have to pay the price in order to access the profile. Therefore, using a friend's Netflix account without paying will not be possible. Several Latin American nations, including Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, and others, have been participating in Netflix's testing of the new password-sharing feature. Netflix in these regions charges $3 (about Rs 250) for users who want to access a friend's Netflix account. The corporation hasn't said how much it would charge per head in India.

Cracking password sharing is one of the innovative strategies Netflix is attempting to use to grow its member base. Netflix will monitor account activity, IP addresses, and device IDs to enforce the new password-sharing rule. In an effort to draw customers who don't want to spend a lot for a Netflix membership, the business just launched a new low, ad-supported plan for $6.99 in the United States.

