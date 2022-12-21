What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar for New Web Series on OTT

Moving in with Malaika or Emily in Paris S3 or CAT, The Witcher: Blood Origin, or Vadhandhi? What will you watch on OTT in December 2022? Cinephiles will be spoiled for choice this month. This month's scheduled movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, and Lionsgate Play are listed below.

December 2022 will bring new web series on OTT. The year is about to come to an end, and as we prepare to welcome the new year, the best of OTT is also available. The new seasons of Emily in Paris, Jack Ryan, and other shows will be reintroduced to the audience in the final month of the year. Vadhandhi, CAT, and The Pact are available for those who prefer to start watching a show from the beginning. Speaking of something fresh, Bollywood fans, are you ready to watch Moving In Malaika to get a closer look at Malaika Arora's life? Well, these and other factors will make December hectic for people who enjoy binge-watching online series. Learn more about this month's new Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, and Lionsgate Play releases.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

Vadhandhi, which translates to "rumours," explores the world of young and attractive Velonie, who is played by debutante Sanjana and whose life is full of rumours. S.J. Suryah portrays a damaged but tenacious cop who becomes entangled in a web of deceit but is adamant about discovering the truth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora makes her eagerly anticipated digital debut, winning over hearts with her personality and amazing dance routines. In Moving In With Malaika, she plans to give fans access to her history, present, and future through unedited talks. Her friends and family will also make cameo appearances in this series to spill the beans about her.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

CAT

In the web series, Randeep plays the simpleton Gurnam Singh, who must infiltrate Punjab's drug gangs while working for the police in an effort to save his brother. Gurnaam is not new to this, but this time, the stakes are quite high. In the murky world of politics, corruption, and crime, he finds himself suddenly thrust. The show pulls together the underworld of Punjab's underbelly, politicians, police, and drug lords and is packed with drama, gore, and thrill.

Where to watch: Netflix

Faadu: A Love Story

The web series depicts the life of the primary character, played by Pavail Gulati, and how he ends up in major difficulties after taking shortcuts that endanger his life as his life partner, Saiyami Kher, sits next to him while he is surrounded by medical devices and equipment.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Senorita ‘89

The shocking drama Senorita 89, from Oscar-winning producers Pablo and Juan de Dios Larran, explores the Dark Side of Mexico's 1980s Beauty Pageants. Within the laughs, lights, and glitter of 1980s Latin American beauty pageant culture, a grim and unpleasant truth is revealed to be hidden. Senorita '89 follows aspiring beauty queens from across Mexico as they congregate at an impressive property tucked away in the woods, where they must stay for three months in an effort to become the next "Miss Mexico."

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Pact ( Season 2)

Social worker Christine (Bafta winner Rakie Ayola) and her family are struggling to go on with their lives following a recent devastating death in the family, and The Pact Season 2 chronicles their tense and heartbreaking journey. But when a stranger named Connor shows up in town and confronts them, claiming a link that no one could have predicted, their allegiances are put to the test.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Emily in Paris Season 3

The new season will have Emily (Lily Collins) with bangs and Lucas Bravo being her patient lover as she comes to a crossroads in every area of her life and decides which course to take in terms of her career and love life. While continuing to immerse herself in the exciting lifestyle that exploring the city of love offers, Emily will need to determine exactly where her loyalties lay and what those choices mean for her future in France.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jack Ryan Season 3

In Season 3, Jack is running from the law and fighting for his life. He is unjustly charged with participating in a broader plot and finds himself abruptly on the run. Jack has been taken underground and is crisscrossing Europe as he tries to stay alive and avert a major worldwide conflict while being sought by the CIA and an international renegade faction that he has discovered.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The prequel series "Blood Origin," which is set in an elven world 1,200 years before "The Witcher" events, will recount a long-forgotten tale, including the development of the first prototype. The events leading up to the important Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of mankind, elves, and monsters combined to form one, are discussed in the Witcher.

Where to watch: Netflix