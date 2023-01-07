Jio Launches 5G in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur. The 5G services were inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot. In the coming months, Jio will expand the 5G services to other major cities of the state, including Ajmer, Kota, and Bikaner. Jio Welcome offer will now be available for customers in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur. Under the welcome offer of the company, customers get truly unlimited data with 1 Gbps+ speed. Customers don't need to upgrade their SIM cards; they just need to be subscribed to the Rs 239 plan or more to get the offer.

Reliance Jio had Already Reached Rajasthan with 5G, but it was Wi-Fi

In the state, Nathdwara already had 5G, but it was 5G-powered Wi-Fi and not the 5G mobile network services. Jio is currently in the beta phase and thus won't ask consumers to pay anything extra for 5G. Jio's 5G services are now available in 75 cities of the country. On Friday, Jio launched 5G in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Siliguri, and Ludhiana.

More and more device manufacturers have started rolling out 5G OTA (over-the-air) updates to enable their smartphones for Jio's 5G SA (standalone) networks. Jio plans to cover entire India with its 5G networks by the end of 2023. Users in Rajasthan will now finally be able to use 5G in multiple cities. As mentioned above, in the coming months, more cities in the state will get 5G.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are both offering 5G at no additional cost to consumers. Airtel's 5G is also present in several parts of India now. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone), and it plans to expand the reach of its 5G networks to the entire India by March 2024. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is still figuring out its funding plans, and until that is done, the telco won't be able to launch 5G services for customers. Note that commercial 5G services have been launched by Airtel only.